Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How about a SHOUT-OUT for LIZF!!!

  1. Today, 05:15 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,467

    Default How about a SHOUT-OUT for LIZF!!!

    How about a really good Shout-Out to LizF and his wife who are now recovered from CORVID19. This man, this Zag has been one of my favorites for many many years, and what he gives this board in his Prediction Thread is just absolutely awesome. I know it takes some time to put that all together, and it took some good imagination to create the thread. I began the prediction thread a few years before LIZF and he took it over and made it 100 times better. That' Zagness to me. I have loved this thread for years, and I just want to say a big THANK YOU to Lizf. And I'm just so happy you've recovered and are back to 100%. Tell your wife we all love her too, and are glad she too is well. God bless.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:19 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,428

    Default

    I had no idea. Damn, LIZF, great news you’re done with that. God bless you and wife and family.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules