-
Suggs
Im just going to say it: I think Suggs is playing hurt. I dont see the athleticism that I saw pre WVU. Remember all those backcourt steals, those open court plays where he is contorting his body, double clutching, flipping it over his head and in? The jumping over you and dunking right on someones dome? The blowing by people at the top of the key to finish in the lane?
I dont see anymore of it and this is verse far worse competition than he was doing these miraculously athletic plays against. Now hes turning it over much more carelessly, getting a lot less steals, not finishing in the paint as he was early on. I really think hes still hurt and hes gutting it through. Looks like a different player.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules