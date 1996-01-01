-
Matt Santangelo Interview
Mods-- I hope this doesnt get moved to Old Dogs because this interview with Santangelo pre game by Allyson was one of the better and more insightful Zag interviews I have ever heard. Matt has his wine, he is telling stories, so beautifully describing the history of Gonzaga and giving insight into things that aren't always told.
As someone who fell in love with the Zags with my dad on that night in March in Phoenix when Casey tipped it in vs Florida, this one really took me down memory lane.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKsMqeV..._web_copy_link
Hopefully that worked?
