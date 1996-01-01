Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Connor Griffin

    bdmiller7
    Connor Griffin

    Saw a face I was sure I recognized behind Romar today during the game, but couldnt pkace it with the mask on. Looked up Pepperdine's coaching staff and there he was. Forgot Connor was there now.
    whatazag
    Default

    I thought that was him too, but figured it was just another guy that looked similar. He went to UW after Romar left, right? So I wonder what the connection was that got him on the staff.

    Edit: guess not, looks like Romar was at UW til the 16/17 season, and Connor played FB that season.
