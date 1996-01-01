Thread: Connor Griffin

-
Connor Griffin
Saw a face I was sure I recognized behind Romar today during the game, but couldnt pkace it with the mask on. Looked up Pepperdine's coaching staff and there he was. Forgot Connor was there now.
-
I thought that was him too, but figured it was just another guy that looked similar. He went to UW after Romar left, right? So I wonder what the connection was that got him on the staff.
Edit: guess not, looks like Romar was at UW til the 16/17 season, and Connor played FB that season.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules