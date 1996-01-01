Thread: Post game radio GU-Pepp

-
Post game radio GU-Pepp
Hudson: GU wins yet again 97-75 at they remain undefeated. Slow start again for GU as Pepp hits 6-10 to start I believe and jumped out to a 16-7 lead. Zags hit 16 of final 23 shots in the first half to take a 49-34 halftime lead. There was a 21-2 run in there as GU jumped out 28-18. More of the same in the second half as the lead ultimately grew to 32 before the final 22 point final spread. GU shoots 59-7% fro the game hitting 37-62 shots. Cook had a high as a Zag with 15, one of 6 Zags in double figures: Timme 19, Kispert 16, Nembhard 17, Ayayi 11 and Watson 12. Zags outrebound Waves 35-30. Cook coming off the bench in the first half provided a huge spark for the Zags, as the Zags scored 16 consecutive points. In the second half the Zags pushed the lead out to 23 on a three point play from Timme. The lead grew to 32 the monster jam by Watson to end it made it 97-75. Ross had 16 for Pepp but was just 5-13 shooting, Altman 14 and Edwards 11 for the Waves who shot 41% from the floor. Zags finished with 21 assitss
Michaelson: After the slow start we hit 13-19 shots. We knew we couldn't let Ross and Edwards get off to a good start and they both did before we settled down. Cook deservers so much credit, he has provided some spark all year but man when his number is called he delivers.. When he buried those first two he was off and running and man he did a really good job of guarding Ross in our 2 games against him. I was really really happy with how we guarded Ross and Edwards after their good starts. We wanted Watson to make some good post moves because we knew he could and without Ballo he really delivered. Watson His Defensive ability is really special. Its a great feeling to have a 2 game lead in the loss column but who knows who is playing and when. We are in pretty good shape as we near the halfway mark in the league but we still don't feel we are where we need to be or want to be.
Cook 15 points, 3 steals, 2 assists and a rebound. Watson 12 and 5, Timme 19 and 6, Kispert 16 and 5. Nembhard 17 and 8 assists. Pepp 19-53 shooting after starting 7-10. GU on a 21 game win streak, longest in the country. There is some talk LMU might be going on a pause as GU's next opponent scheduled for Thursday and I think Hudson said the scheduled Santa Clara Saturday game is already postponed. For Pepp Edwards, Altman and Ross combined for 41 of Pepps points but their combined shooting was 15-37.
GU 21 assists to 14 TO's but several of those TO's came in late sloppy play. Nembhard leads the WCC in assists to TO's ratio @ 79assists to I think 19 TO's.
Few. The first half I thought our defense got us going. After the slow start we started making some plays and we got out in our transition game and made the right decisions on the ball screens. Actually after that slow start I thought out defense for the rest of the game was really really good. Nembhard just gives us another ball handler and he is really good on our ball screens and I just look at him as another started.
Hudson: The two guards off the bench Cook and Nembhard combined for 32 points and 10 assists on a night when the starting guard Suggs had an off night and only play 17 minutes before fouling out. That is it for this evening.
-
Thanks again for the radio recap.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules