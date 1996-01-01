Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 97
Pepperdine 75
Gonzaga with a well played 22 point victory. They were up by 30 with 4 minutes to play when Few pulled the starters. I have to say that the team was a thing of beauty to watch for me. They have so many great players. Suggs is in foul trouble the whole game and barely plays. Cook and Nembhard take his minutes and Nembhard scores 17 and Cook 15. These are bench players. Cook was absolutely sensational in the first half as he scored 12 points and shut down Pepperdine's really good point guard. Cooks defense was really phenominal and to top it off, he hits 2 threes. Nembhard was equally as phenominal in the second half and finished, as I said with 17. Imo he's just a fantastic point guard. I love how he handles the ball. He had eight assists to go with those 17 points.
Meanwhile, Timme leads the team in points with 19 and shot 7-9 from the field. I'm sure he could have scored 30 at least if Few had wanted the ball to go into him more. The team, once again had six guys score in double figures. Watson got 10 and played well. Ayayi got 11 with 7 boards which led the team. Kispert scored 16 and made 3 very beautiful three point shots. The zags shot 60% for the night and had 21 assists. They also shot 82% from the foul line.
I thought the defense was once again really good after a slow start. Cook really came into the game and just absolutely shut down Ross who is Pepperdine's stud. I love watching great defense, especially how cook plays it. But overall the whole team plays d well.
As the season wears on, I see Cook and Nembhard getting more and more minutes. Those are two incredibly talented bench players. I'm sure better than most in the country. They certainly showed it tonight. They really seem to be getting comfortable in Gonzaga's style of play. Over the last 3 or 4 years Few has really brought in some fantastic transfers of high level skills and intelligence. Suggs is a stud for sure, but I must say that the Zags don't miss a beat when Nembhard is in there running the team. I really like him better at the point.
I thought this would be a close game, as Pepperdine just beat BYU and gave Gonzaga a very good game at Gonzaga. But I was wrong. The team came to play tonight and you could see the difference. It was a beautiful game to watch if you love watching a team who plays the game beautifully. thanks!
Go Zags!