Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ Pepperdine - 01. 30 . 21

STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=319369
Great TEAM effort tonight, surfing the Waves in a 97 - 75 road win.
Zags had 52 Points in the Paint, 9 steals, 22 points off TO, and were 14 - 17 (82%) from the charity stripe.
Aaron Cook, Jr. was hotter than a two dollar pistol off the bench; Andrew Nembhard chipped in 17 pts, 8 assists. Timme 19 /6; Kispert 16 / 5; Watson 12 / 5; Ayayi 11 / 7
Who earns your ballot as POG this evening ?
PS: Tip o' the cap to Colbey Ross for reaching the 2,000 pt plateau.