Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ Pepperdine - 01. 30 . 21

  Today, 07:01 PM
    
    RenoZag
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ Pepperdine - 01. 30 . 21

    STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=319369

    Great TEAM effort tonight, surfing the Waves in a 97 - 75 road win.

    Zags had 52 Points in the Paint, 9 steals, 22 points off TO, and were 14 - 17 (82%) from the charity stripe.

    Aaron Cook, Jr. was hotter than a two dollar pistol off the bench; Andrew Nembhard chipped in 17 pts, 8 assists. Timme 19 /6; Kispert 16 / 5; Watson 12 / 5; Ayayi 11 / 7

    Who earns your ballot as POG this evening ?


    PS: Tip o' the cap to Colbey Ross for reaching the 2,000 pt plateau.


    

    
  Today, 07:06 PM
    katman50
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Gotta go with Cook.
  Today, 07:06 PM
    
    Sarenyon
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Went with Cook, a lot of energy, especially in the first half, good D, and a season high. Well done.
    
  Today, 07:07 PM
    tyra
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    On several occasions this year, Aaron has come in and changed the game to our benefit. This is a perfect example of that.
  Today, 07:07 PM
    
    23dpg
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Cook!
    Nembhard was a close second.
    Timme was his usual great self.
  Today, 07:09 PM
    
    krozman
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Cook is a first half darling. It's Nembhard and it's not close.
    
    
    
  Today, 07:09 PM
    Malastein
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    I see Watson as 12 pts, 5 boards, 3 assists, both a steal and an assist, and no turnovers. Pretty solid night. Cook was the energizer that keyed the Zags to a big lead. Timme also was unstoppable for longer, and really set the tone in the second half. Had to go with the 19 to go with some slick moves.
    
  Today, 07:11 PM
    
    Bocco
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Cook got some minutes tonight and made the most of it, hustled, played aggressive defense and scored.
    
  Today, 07:13 PM
    FloridaZagFan
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Cook 1a Nemby 1b. No way there are 4 better guards in college basketball on the same team.
  Today, 07:15 PM
    Malastein
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    
    Cook 1a Nemby 1b. No way there are 4 better guards in college basketball on the same team.
    Baylor might disagree, but I hope we play them in the tournament.
    
  Today, 07:17 PM
    
    MyZags
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Cook was a fire cracker! He’ll get my vote tonight.

    I root for Watson because of the haters. It was a joy to see him have a solid game. Loved the aggressive dunk at the end.
  Today, 07:21 PM
    
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Cook! Once again, the veteran grad transfer who has sacrificed the most for this team comes in and sparks the Zags reminding them what playing with 110% intensity and focus looks like. He raised the quality of play of the entire team. Love this guy.
    
  Today, 07:21 PM
    Bogozags
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Cook!!!

    What a seasoned, smart and skilled player...

    Nembhard was a close, close second...

    I hope they both stay one more year...it will be easier for us to persevere with losing Suggs, Joel and Corey...
  Today, 07:26 PM
    Birddog
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    I could have argued for any one of 6 but I picked Nembhy in the closest and widest contest of the season
    

    
    
    
    
  Today, 07:28 PM
    
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    
    Cook!!!

    What a seasoned, smart and skilled player...

    Nembhard was a close, close second...

    I hope they both stay one more year...it will be easier for us to persevere with losing Suggs, Joel and Corey...
    Agree with you BogoZags. Sallis (hopefully) could learn a lot playing alongside these veteran guards. Start Nembhard and Sallis... maybe a 3 guard lineup w Cook or maybe Cook gets 25mpg+ off the bench like Nembhard does this year. Love Dom Harris but he needs a sophomore year of earning 10mog every game before being handed the reins his junior year imo.
    
  Today, 07:31 PM
    
    Reborn
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    I also voted for Cook, and I'm glad that so many did. He really deserves it. But again others were neck and neck with him, including Nembhard and Timme and Even Kispert with those really good 3's. He is a beautiful shooter.

    
    
  Today, 07:34 PM
    
    Reborn
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    
    Baylor might disagree, but I hope we play them in the tournament.
    I watched Baylor play tonight. They're really good too, and they remind me a lot of Gonzaga. Especially the guards. I hope both teams are undefeated when we play them in finals of the NCAA Tournament. Zags can beat 'em.

    
    
  Today, 07:41 PM
    GonzaGAW
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    - many good candidates, went with cook, his 3 minute spark in the first half got the team off the schneid, we rolled from that point on.

    - nembhard is really impressing me, 8 assists to follow up on 10 the game before. hope we see more of nembhard at point and suggs at the shooting guard position.

    - tonight showed we can win in a pinch without suggs.......in the wcc. will need him focused, healthy, and 'under control' come tournament time.
  Today, 07:55 PM
    TravelinZag
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Nembhard, by a hair over Cook and Timme. Eight assists was the decider.
  Today, 07:58 PM
    
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    I loved the energy that Cook brought to this game.
