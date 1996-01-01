Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Morrison radio

  1. Today, 06:06 PM #1
    Symi81
    Symi81 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle, Washington
    Posts
    43

    Default Morrison radio

    Why was Morrison missing from the radio broadcast for USD and again tonight?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:13 PM #2
    10 Piece Bucket's Avatar
    10 Piece Bucket
    10 Piece Bucket is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Happily, back in the 509
    Posts
    77

    Default

    I might be wrong, but I don't think he's been a part of any road game broadcast. If so, I would think its a COVID thing and avoiding traveling and exposure. His known medical condition would put him in a compromise category. Nevertheless, he's a really good analyst and adds a ton with his insight and knowledge.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:25 PM #3
    Symi81
    Symi81 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle, Washington
    Posts
    43

    Default

    Interesting, that makes sense. I hadn't noticed until the USD game. Thanks for the info.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules