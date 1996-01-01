Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Beat the Waves beverage thread

  Today, 05:11 PM
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,521

    Default Beat the Waves beverage thread

    I'm drinking a Sig Happy Colored Mables Hazy Double IPA for the game. What are you drinking?
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 05:12 PM
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    13,603

    Default

    house red baby

  Today, 05:13 PM
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,521

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bballbeachbum View Post
    house red baby

    Classy! Go Zags!
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 05:52 PM
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,093

    Default

    Ballast Point Fathom IPA
  Today, 06:04 PM
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    984

    Default

    The usual Rum and Coke. Or can I say, Rum and Cook? Go Aaron !!!
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  Today, 06:34 PM
    GuZag2012
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Posts
    159

    Default

    Steel Toe Brewing Size 7 IPA & Steel Toe Brewing Sticker Fight Double IPA. Both delicious brews!


  Today, 06:44 PM
    ZagsObserver
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,175

    Default

    Elysian ipa
