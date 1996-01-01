-
Friendly bets on Gonzaga.
Anyone have any fun bets based on the Zags?
I have 2 bets with my cousin who is a big Mizzou fan.
One is that if Chet Holmgren plays in college, that he will go to Gonzaga. The other is that the Zags will go further in the NCAA Tournament than Mizzou. He wins that bet if there is a push. Both bets are for a day's guided fly fishing trip. I feel very good about both bets!
The other bet is a 10-1 bet ($10 for me) that Gonzaga goes further in the tourny than Clemson. I lose a push here as well.
Any other friendly bets out there?
