Page 5 of 5 FirstFirst 12345
Results 101 to 108 of 108

Thread: GAME THREAD: GU @ Pepperdine - 1.30.2021

  1. Today, 06:43 PM #101
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,198

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    "He's young for his age". - ESPN draft expert on Kessler Edwards. . .
    I caught that too. Is that draft expert speak for being the opposite of “wise beyond his years” :-)
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:46 PM #102
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,504

    Default

    Announcers don't bother me at all, they're knowledgeable and this is a blowout. LOVED the Pepp/NC State story -- I watched that game live having no idea what significance it would have when NC State ultimately won it all
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:46 PM #103
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,681

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    ESPN guys are already starting to lose focus. Yeah, we are up by 20, but so what. Call the game! Yes I know how awesome Malibu is, I've been there.
    You think that's bad, try sitting at the bar with the dude who wants to take credit for the entire gamestop stock thing and won't shut up about it
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:47 PM #104
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    13,603

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Announcers don't bother me at all, they're knowledgeable and this is a blowout. LOVED the Pepp/NC State story -- I watched that game live having no idea what significance it would have when NC State ultimately won it all
    I remember it well!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:50 PM #105
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    13,603

    Default

    Straw comes in to run with regulars, and looked like Few ran some action for him, interesting
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:52 PM #106
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,858

    Default

    6 guys in double figures.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:53 PM #107
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,681

    Default

    Strawther only looks to score. Next year for him
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 06:55 PM #108
    Prog_Rocks_Zag
    Prog_Rocks_Zag is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Posts
    14

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by krozman View Post
    Strawther only looks to score. Next year for him
    Agree


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules