Thread: Program Alert: Tonight's game changed from ESPN 2 to ESPN

    I set my DVR last night and would have missed the game. Check your timers if you're recording.

    I watch every game live, recording is not an option. I like listening to Huddy on the radio after the game is over.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Unless it's a big game, I'll often start watching the recording (from the start) about 45 minutes after tip-off. Then it's a commercial free game. I'll have caught up to the live broadcast by the end. No point in sitting through 45 minutes of repetitive commercials.

    It's not as bad as football though (NFL average is ~13 minutes of actual gameplay in a three hour broadcast, incredibly).
