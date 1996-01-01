Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Pepperdine
Good morning everyone. It's GameDay. The best day of the week. Gonzaga vs Pepperdine. Pepperdine appears to be one of the toughest teams in the WCC this year, as they are tied for second place. They spit with BYU, winning at home. Gonzaga will be playing at Pepperdine tonight; so expect a tougher game then when we beat them at home by 25.I didn't get to see the game because I was on the train traveling to Michigan; so I'm not sure what they looked like back then. I am expecting a tough game tonight at Pepperdine.
So let's get ready for a really big, in conference game against a good opponent. I am sure the Zags will rise to the occasion. We'll be ready. so let's get on our best Zag gear today, and jet ready to cheer like the great ZagNaiton fans that we are. Even though we must watch them all on TV or On LINE, we are the best fans around. Have a lot of fun tonight, and make this the best day of the week.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!