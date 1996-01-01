Thread: Post game radio GU-USD

-
Post game radio GU-USD
Hudson: Win streak at 20 with a 90-62 win. Two ties and one lead change thats all, though USD did lead for 7plus minutes but GU went on a 15-0 run, and they came out of the locker room and shot 58% in the second half. Too much GU in the second half for USD. GU shoots 57% for the game. Timme with 21 on 8-13, Kispert with 19 and Suggs with 17, Strawther 11 and Nembhard 10. Sullivan 16 and Pyle 12 for USD. GU on the boards 39-28 and the shoot 42.8% from three. USD came out shooting really well and did lead 19-14 and as I noted did lead for about the first 7 and a half minutes. GU took their first lead at 20-19, I think on a Suggs 3. And the Kispert with a three moved the lead to 25-19. Adn the 15-0 run finished with GU up 29-19 from 14-19. On into the second half GU moved to 55 to 35 as Timme had four different and ones. He was fouled on 5 baskets making 4-5 from the line.
Michaelson: Hudson said it was a 28 point win but it feels like something was a little off tonight. Michaelson said you're right, early on every mistake we made they made us pay. Tonight it seemed every guy had their moment tonight and we'er still striving for all our guys to have their moment at the same time. Strawther, Suggs, Kispert, Timme they all had their moment but the full 40 minutes had continued to elude us. Timme is 21 and 7 and he's just a tough kid, he's so calm in his passing but he missed some bunnies and some free throws. Corey missed two threee that were wide open and he gets this disgusted look on his face, you look at that stats and he's 3-5 vrom three shooting 60%. Pepperdine had a day game yesterday and they got a good long rest. We need to be ready for them. If they win Saturday they are just behind us and they know it. They will be dialed in and we have to be ready for them. We need to be better than we were tonight.
Watson was 5-5 from the field tonight in 16 minutes, 5 rebounds and an assist. Kispert led with 8 rebounds, Timme 7 and Suggs 6 to go with 3 assists and 3 steals. 5 PM PST time Saturday for Pepperdine. That's all for tonight.
