Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 08:18 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,458

    Default Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 90
    San Diego 62

    It was really nice seeing the Zags play again. I really enjoy how they play the game. I thought the defense was good for most of the time. At times they were a little laxed against the 3 point shots. But Overall I really like how they play D. I thought Suggs was especially terrific on defense with some real nice steals. He was tenacious on D, which I enjoyed. I thought Nemhbard also played very good defense.

    Offensively the team once again had balanced scoring with Timme leading the way with 21, Kispert with 19, Suggs with 17, and Watson and Swather with 11 each. Kispert led the rebounding with8, Timme 7 and Suggs 6. Zags had 23 assists which is what fans are loving to see. The team shot 57 % from the field and 44% from behind the arc.

    The Zags once again got off to a real slow start trailing for the first 7 minutes of the game. But they soon figured things out and began to hit baskets, mostly inside. Kispert, once again, hit a few real nice 3 pointers.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:22 PM #2
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,979

    Default

    This game was closer than it should have been BUT it is still a win and Nembhards ten assists and ONLY one TO - just outstanding!

    Our post play (Timme & Watson) scored 31pts in the paint and 12 rebounds with five of those being on offence!

    Excellent road win!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:55 PM #3
    zagfan1970
    zagfan1970 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Posts
    228

    Default

    Anybody know where Ballo was tonight? I didn’t see Omar or Zakarov
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules