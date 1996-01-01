Thread: Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 90
San Diego 62
It was really nice seeing the Zags play again. I really enjoy how they play the game. I thought the defense was good for most of the time. At times they were a little laxed against the 3 point shots. But Overall I really like how they play D. I thought Suggs was especially terrific on defense with some real nice steals. He was tenacious on D, which I enjoyed. I thought Nemhbard also played very good defense.
Offensively the team once again had balanced scoring with Timme leading the way with 21, Kispert with 19, Suggs with 17, and Watson and Swather with 11 each. Kispert led the rebounding with8, Timme 7 and Suggs 6. Zags had 23 assists which is what fans are loving to see. The team shot 57 % from the field and 44% from behind the arc.
The Zags once again got off to a real slow start trailing for the first 7 minutes of the game. But they soon figured things out and began to hit baskets, mostly inside. Kispert, once again, hit a few real nice 3 pointers.
Go Zags!
