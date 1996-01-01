-
Strawther
The kid looks natural out there. I hope with Ballo out for a couple weeks it sounds, Julian continues to get 10-15 minutes a game. If so, I am confident he supplants Oumar in the rotation and unless we play a big team in the tournament, I think it should stay that way. Skills wise, he is just way ahead of Oumar right now. Great job Julian. Looking like a 12-15 ppg scorer for a couple years to come
