View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ USD - 01. 28. 21 ?

  • Suggs

    9 26.47%

  • Kispert

    5 14.71%

  • Timme

    17 50.00%

  • Ayayi

    0 0%

  • Strawther

    2 5.88%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Cook

    1 2.94%

  • Harris

    0 0%
Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ USD - 01. 28. 21

  Today, 07:40 PM #1
    
    RenoZag
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ USD - 01. 28. 21

    STATS LINK: https://usdtoreros.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media

    Suggs, Timme, & Kispert lead the way as USD folds like yoga pants in the Slim Gym, 90 - 62. TV viewers were bombarded by a steady diet of white noise while Heister & Dickau called the game remotely.

    Though the Zags got off to a slow start, the outcome was never in doubt and 5 Zags reached double digits in the scoring column.

    Gonzaga committed 13 TO's, had 11 Steals, and outrebounded USD 39 - 28.


    Who collects your vote as the Bulldog of the Game ??
  Today, 08:00 PM #2
    
    krozman
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Timme because Suggs and Kispert Turnovers.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 08:00 PM #3
    Bogozags
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Where is Nembhard? Ten assists and only “1” TO!

    He was my pick!
  Today, 08:02 PM #4
    
    cscz28
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Where is Nembhard? Ten assists and only “1” TO!

    He was my pick!
    +1
  Today, 08:04 PM #5
    
    TexasZagFan
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Quote Originally Posted by krozman View Post
    Timme because Suggs and Kispert Turnovers.
    +1
  Today, 08:06 PM #6
    
    RenoZag
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Have asked the mods to add Andrew to the poll. . .sorry for the omission


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
  Today, 08:14 PM #7
    GonzaGAW
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Quote Originally Posted by cscz28 View Post
    +1
    + 2, get my vote also, once the ballot gets updated.

    i felt safe and secure whenever i saw nembhard with the ball at the top of the key.
  Today, 08:16 PM #8
    
    zagsfanforlife
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Nembhard was the MVP of this game. not sure why he is not on here. Timme missed a ton of easy ones and the baskets he scored were all bunnies. Nembhard played the best overall game
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:16 PM #9
    
    MyZags
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Nembhard should be an option in the poll.
  Today, 08:18 PM #10
    Birddog
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Timme : Nembo, Suggs and Kispert runners up
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Today, 08:18 PM #11
    Bogozags
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Have asked the mods to add Andrew to the poll. . .sorry for the omission
    Reno no worries at all!!!

    THANK YOU FOR KEEPING THIS POLL FOR US!!! ��
  Today, 08:20 PM #12
    ZagsObserver
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Suggs. 17 points in only 9 shots. Efficient.
  Today, 08:46 PM #13
    TravelinZag
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Team. Easy call would be Timme, who led scoring with 21 with five scoring double figures including Strawther with 11 in very few minutes.

    Kispert led rebounds with 8. Suggs led steals with 3. Nembhard had 10 of team’s 23 assists. Team held USD’s leading scorer to 2 points on one make in six shots. Ayayi had an off scoring night, but a typically full stat line. Coach modified line-up and adjusted game plan.

    Everybody played a role, made a contribution, and played selflessly. A great team win the Zags should take pride in!
  Today, 08:48 PM #14
    Zaglaw
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Where is Nembhard? Ten assists and only “1” TO!

    He was my pick!
    Ditto
