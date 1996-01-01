Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ USD - 01. 28. 21

STATS LINK: https://usdtoreros.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
Suggs, Timme, & Kispert lead the way as USD folds like yoga pants in the Slim Gym, 90 - 62. TV viewers were bombarded by a steady diet of white noise while Heister & Dickau called the game remotely.
Though the Zags got off to a slow start, the outcome was never in doubt and 5 Zags reached double digits in the scoring column.
Gonzaga committed 13 TO's, had 11 Steals, and outrebounded USD 39 - 28.
Who collects your vote as the Bulldog of the Game ??