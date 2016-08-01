Thread: GAME THREAD: GU @ San Diego - 1.28.2021

Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ, RootNW
Video Stream: https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=455952
Audio Stream:https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=70
Live Stats:https://usdtoreros.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
Listening to online pre-game radio right now, just Huddy, no Mo. Hopefully my VPN works, otherwise I have to watch on a 2 hour delay, which will suck. I am NOT in-market for the Toreros, please get a clue, WCC.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
Ballo news:
Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
·
23s
Gonzaga's Oumar Ballo is out indefinitely with a left thumb injury, per release. Averages 3.5 PPG.
Hard to say:
Jim Meehan
@SRJimm
·
3m
Gonzaga without back-up center Oumar Ballo (thumb injury) tonight vs. San Diego. He'll be evaluated weekly, according to GU
