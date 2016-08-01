Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: GAME THREAD: GU @ San Diego - 1.28.2021

    Default GAME THREAD: GU @ San Diego - 1.28.2021

    Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific

    TV: KHQ, RootNW
    Video Stream: https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=455952
    Audio Stream:https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=70

    Live Stats:https://usdtoreros.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
    Foo Time
    Default

    Listening to online pre-game radio right now, just Huddy, no Mo. Hopefully my VPN works, otherwise I have to watch on a 2 hour delay, which will suck. I am NOT in-market for the Toreros, please get a clue, WCC.
    Default

    Ballo news:

    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    ·
    23s
    Gonzaga's Oumar Ballo is out indefinitely with a left thumb injury, per release. Averages 3.5 PPG.
    Default

    Huddy said it was just this weekend, I guess we will see.
    Default

    Hard to say:

    Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    ·
    3m
    Gonzaga without back-up center Oumar Ballo (thumb injury) tonight vs. San Diego. He'll be evaluated weekly, according to GU
