Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Diego

It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Diego
Good morning Zag Fans everywhere. It's GameDay the best day of the week. Sorry I'm late. I'm not in Yakima Washington any more as most of you know. I'm with my brother in Niles, Michigan, just 15 minutes from South Bend Indiana. I really get mixed up about what time of the day it is because as you know I'm 3 hours ahead of you all in Washington.
So it's us vs San Diego tonight. My only Zag gear to wear is my Zag cap, but I'm wearing it all over. No one around here has noticed the Bulldog on my cap yet...Oh Well. I'm Michigan and South Bend territory. It should be another really fun game tonight. I love watching these guys and hope I'm able to get the game here somehow. I do have Hulu and I'll see if I get it on there and let you all know. I can possibly learn how to stream it. Anyway...Have a great day and have a lot of fun tonight watching the game and reporting on it. If I don't see it, I will rely on you all to do some dang good reporting. Thanks. And God bless.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!