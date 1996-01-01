Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Really good article from Washington Post

  Today, 08:48 AM #1
    23dpg
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,988

    Default Really good article from Washington Post

    https://news.google.com/articles/CAI...S&ceid=US%3Aen

    Good insight on how Few is thinking. I liked this passage.


    “That’s getting a little ahead of ourselves, isn’t it?” Few said. “I mean, don’t get me wrong; we’re good. We’re talented. I really like coaching this team, and I think we’re tough to play against. But so is Baylor; so is Villanova; so is Texas; so is Michigan. The Virginia team we beat in December is not the Virginia team that Tony [Bennett] will put on the floor in March. Villanova’s probably got the best win of anyone — winning at Texas.
  Today, 09:27 AM #2
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,394

    Default

    I dig this quote as well

    “I’m not worried about going undefeated or not going undefeated,” he said. “What I want is for us to have faced as many different kinds of challenges as possible: teams that pressure, teams that can really shoot, teams that play up-tempo, teams that slow you down, teams that play a Syracuse-type zone. The other day in practice, I told them: ‘Okay, we’re down 10 with three minutes left. Let’s see how you do.’ I don’t want anything to be new when we get to March.”
  Today, 09:30 AM #3
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,269

    Default

    This is the quote that jumps out to me

    “We did the bubble thing early in the season,” he said. “When it was in Florida and it was warm and we could go outside, it was okay. But then we went to Indianapolis and it was cold. By the eighth day we were there, it was almost apocalyptic. It felt like we were in Siberia. Indy’s a great town, but we couldn’t go out at all. We were stuck in the hotel. We ordered food from St. Elmo’s [the famous Indianapolis steak house], but it wasn’t close to the same. I do worry about going through that for three weeks — not just for us, for everybody. By Final Four weekend, the winner might be the team that holds up best mentally through it all.”
