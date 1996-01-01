Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games - THUR - 01. 28. 21

  1. Today, 06:35 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,055

    Default Other Games - THUR - 01. 28. 21

    2:00 Oregon St @ USC - ESPNU

    4:00

    Michigan St @ Rutgers - FS1
    UNC Asheville @ Winthrop - ESPNU
    LA Tech @ So. Miss - CBSSN

    5:00

    Memphis @ SMU - ESPN2
    TCU @ #15 Kansas - ESPN+

    6:00

    #6 Houston @ Tulane - ESPN
    Wyoming @ SDSU - FS1
    Montana St @ Montana

    7:00 Stanford @ Arizona - ESPN2

    8:00 Cal @ AZ St - FS1; New Mexico @ Fresno St - CBSSN

    PAC @ SCU - PPD
    POR @ SMC - PPD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:14 AM #2
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,653

    Default

    Montana St @ Montana is off, or so I heard on the radio.
    It's not funny.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules