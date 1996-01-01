Thread: Other Games - THUR - 01. 28. 21

-
Other Games - THUR - 01. 28. 21
2:00 Oregon St @ USC - ESPNU
4:00
Michigan St @ Rutgers - FS1
UNC Asheville @ Winthrop - ESPNU
LA Tech @ So. Miss - CBSSN
5:00
Memphis @ SMU - ESPN2
TCU @ #15 Kansas - ESPN+
6:00
#6 Houston @ Tulane - ESPN
Wyoming @ SDSU - FS1
Montana St @ Montana
7:00 Stanford @ Arizona - ESPN2
8:00 Cal @ AZ St - FS1; New Mexico @ Fresno St - CBSSN
PAC @ SCU - PPD
POR @ SMC - PPD
-
Montana St @ Montana is off, or so I heard on the radio.
It's not funny.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules