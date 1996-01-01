-
Other Games: WED - 01. 27. 21
A rare mid-week, mid-day WCC contest starts the day.
NOON - BYU @ PEPP - WCCN / byuTV / ROOT / NBCS - Bay Area
3:00 - Miami @ #16 FL State - ACCN
3:30 - Vandy @ Florida - SECN
Georgia @ So. Carolina - ESPN2
#17 Creighton @ Seton Hall - FS1
Penn St @ #13 Ohio State - BTN
Marquette @ Providence - CBSSN
#20 VA Tech @ Notre Dame - ACC / ROOT / FOX SPORTS REGIONALS
Kansas State @ #2 Baylor - ESPN2
St. John's @ DePaul - FS1
WA State @ Colorado - ESPNU
#14 Wisconsin @ MD - BTN
Boise St @ Colorado St - CBSSN
#25 Louisville @ Clemson - ACC / ROOT / FOX SPORTS REGIONALS
8:00 - Utah State @ UNLV - FS1
Stay warm, dry, and safe !!
