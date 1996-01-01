Thread: WHAT TO DO ...

-
WHAT TO DO ...
If you're a WCC defensive coordinator, and I'm asking on behalf of them because those are the coaches on the schedule left to deal with it, how would you plan for GU's relentless offense? How do you scheme a game-plan to keep the score within acceptable parameters, that is, holding the Zags below their seasonal average of 95 pts per game. Don't ask Terry Porter. He had not a clue. Ditto Lorenzo Romar. 'Course, he doesn't care about defense, never has. Sam Scholl at USD, on the other hand, would be a good person to approach. Namely because his team, on offense, is severely challenged (#185 on Kenpom). Since they can be reliably predicted to score somewhere between 50 & 60 points vs the Zags this week on their home floor, how can they hold GU under 95+ & keep it "respectable"?
On paper, they can't. Unless . . . maybe . . . how about collapsing their defense, man to man, defending their end of the court within a mere fifteen feet of the basket, taking a clue from the Italian national soccer team in world cup play. Allow no back door cuts, no feeding Timme in the post (mugging him if GU tries it); dare Kispert, Ayayi, Watson, Nembhart, and especially Suggs to dribble right in & make tricky 17 foot jumpers from the top & sides of the key & the wings. Think about it. Most of the Zag's baskets from that range thus far have come from floaters on drives. Not kidding: Do players in college basketball, outside of post players, even practice 10-15 foot, pull-up jumpers. Are there any Sam Jones' (oooh, we have a dating sighting) routinely slinging them off the glass these days? I may be wrong, but I don't think so. USD is about to be outflanked defending the Maginot line. What have they got to lose?
Ennyway, could have some fun with this. Whaddyall have to say?
-
face guard kispert...double timme in the post...don't let ayayi make cuts and don't even bother to guard watson...
make everyone except kispert beat you from three (nembhard and ayayi have been shooting better lately, but i would be happy to take my chances).
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules