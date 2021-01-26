Thread: Santa Clara game cancelled

SANTA CLARA, Calif.  Due to positive cases from COVID-19 testing and related contact tracing, Santa Clara men's basketball has paused all team-related activities.Thursday's home game against Pacific, along with the following three contests, are postponed. The Broncos were also scheduled to play at Portland on Saturday, at home against Saint Mary's on Thursday, Feb. 4, and on the road vs. Gonzaga on Saturday, Feb. 6.A matchup against Gonzaga at home on Thursday, Feb. 11, is the next scheduled contest.