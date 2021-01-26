Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Santa Clara game cancelled

  Today, 04:19 PM
    Default Santa Clara game cancelled

    This just dropped on Twitter:
    Santa Clara cancelled due to Covid. Hope their team returns to health soon.

    Cant seem to add the link.
  Today, 04:21 PM
    Default

    https://mobile.twitter.com/ZagMBB/st...20081643851779
  Today, 04:25 PM
    Default

    From the Santa Clara athletic department site:

    SANTA CLARA, Calif.  Due to positive cases from COVID-19 testing and related contact tracing, Santa Clara men's basketball has paused all team-related activities.

    Thursday's home game against Pacific, along with the following three contests, are postponed. The Broncos were also scheduled to play at Portland on Saturday, at home against Saint Mary's on Thursday, Feb. 4, and on the road vs. Gonzaga on Saturday, Feb. 6.

    A matchup against Gonzaga at home on Thursday, Feb. 11, is the next scheduled contest.

    https://www.santaclarabroncos.com/sp...20210126r5wbde
  Today, 04:49 PM
    Default

    https://www.santaclarabroncos.com/sp...20210126r5wbde
    “Postponed” might be the more accurate. Portrayal.

    Can we get a bigger name on the schedule?
