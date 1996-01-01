Thread: Katz podcast with Few and Drew

But though Gonzaga and Baylor was undeniably a great idea back when it was scheduled for early December, it is something less than that now.Now that they’ve built up all the drama.Yes, that seems like throwing the logicmobile into reverse at a backed-up stoplight, but let the insurance take care of that. Let’s motor on.The Bulldogs and Bears have managed to reach the downside of the season unscathed – Gonzaga at 15-0, Baylor at 14-0. They are 1-2 in the polls, 2-1 in the NET, 1-2 in the KenPom hieroglyphics, 1A and 1B as examples of excellence. The college basketball punditry is unanimous in proclaiming that they have separated themselves from the rest of the field, so by the natural laws that govern sports watching that has made a whole bunch of everybody antsy.