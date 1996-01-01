Thread: Katz podcast with Few and Drew

Check out Andy Katz podcast: March madness 365 with Few and Drew interviewed together!
Sorry don't have link right now...
Check out Andy Katz podcast: March madness 365 with Few and Drew interviewed together!
Sorry don't have link right now...
Apple Podcast Link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1325823631
Drew & Few interview is at the 5:43 mark. . .
Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/show/6KkP0WuyeniOSoJMNjuptQ
Another streaming option that doesn't require a login:
https://www.stitcher.com/show/march-...ander-81108484
Meehan & Blanchette opinion features re: Baylor vs. Gonzaga Reschedule:
Meehan: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...or-reschedule/
Blanchette: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...hup-now-would/Few hasn’t given up, but one opening, Saturday, Feb. 6, has been filled. Gonzaga is set to face Santa Clara, a matchup that was originally scheduled for Jan. 7.
“The update is, like it is all year, you just play it by ear,” Few said. “Scott (Drew, Baylor coach) and I talk and it gets complicated as you get into league. We’re flexible and ready, and I think a lot of people I’m talking to are flexible and ready, so we’re all in that mode right now.
But though Gonzaga and Baylor was undeniably a great idea back when it was scheduled for early December, it is something less than that now.
Now that they’ve built up all the drama.
Yes, that seems like throwing the logicmobile into reverse at a backed-up stoplight, but let the insurance take care of that. Let’s motor on.
The Bulldogs and Bears have managed to reach the downside of the season unscathed – Gonzaga at 15-0, Baylor at 14-0. They are 1-2 in the polls, 2-1 in the NET, 1-2 in the KenPom hieroglyphics, 1A and 1B as examples of excellence. The college basketball punditry is unanimous in proclaiming that they have separated themselves from the rest of the field, so by the natural laws that govern sports watching that has made a whole bunch of everybody antsy.