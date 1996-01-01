Thread: Great Article from Five Thirty Eight

Originally Posted by HenneZag Originally Posted by

I like all the hype and love this team. With that said I see some concerns that could show its ugly head if we don't shore it up.



We don't have a consistent big man outside Timme. Watson has his role but doesn't provide much offensive help or balance. Ballo is not going to give the minutes I thought he would this year so our depth is not solid there.



Suggs has been turnover prone against the WCC competition and seems to be overthinking out there rather than reacting and playing organically. Suggs has not shot the ball well at all, airballing 2 or 3 shots last game. I know I will get chastised for nitpicking at his game but it's reality. He scores alot of points and gets alot of assists, but also turns the ball over and is trying to do way too much.



We shore up the inconsistencies and the sky is the limit, just my observation.