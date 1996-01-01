-
Other Games: TUE - 01. 26. 21
Greetings from the snowy Truckee Meadows. A good selection of 4:00pm contests with an ACC/SEC chaser at 6:00pm. Have a great day and #staysafe
4:00
#24 Oklahoma (9-4) @ #5 Texas (11-2) - ESPN2
Kentucky (5-9) @ #9 Alabama (13-3) - ESPN
Miss'pi State (9-7) @ #18 Tenn (10-3) - SECN
SMU @ Memphis - ESPNU
UNC (10-5) @ Pitt (8-3) - ACCN
5:30
Dayton (8-4) @ #22 St. Louis (7-1) - CBSSN
#12 Missouri (10-2) @ Auburn (9-7) - FS1
6:00
Georgia Tech (7-4) @ Duke (5-5) - ESPN
LSU (10-4) @ TX A&M (7-6) - SECN
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules