GONZAGA: A Modern Tragedy in 3 parts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TSmpqHMZDc&t=6s
I don't know if it is appropriate to bring this up here. Mods put it where you need to.
This 3 part [15 min each] informal mini documentary ( I realize most of you have probably already seen it) about the zags has a title that took me off guard.
After watching it I thought the title made some sense after all. I thought of our gut wrenching losses, sometimes blind-sided, and the extra bull we have had to endure during the 6 years of Few of 32, and bad luck last year to have a contending team when the Plague struck the nation.
Anyway, I am curious what reactions other people on this board have had to this series, and its angle of narration. If you haven't seen it, speaking as one fan to another, I think you would find it worth your time.
