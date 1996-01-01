Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Week 10 Poll

    Week 10 Poll

    Gonzaga with all but three of the number 1 votes. Thought Baylor might peel off a few more:

    https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
    

    Michigan shut down their entire sports programs for 2 weeks due to the new strain of Covid-19. Yes that means both MBB and WBB for Michigan are shut down for two weeks. Covid rears its ugly head again.
    

    No complaints, the new #2 vote comes from Waco.
