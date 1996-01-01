Thread: Gonzaga should skip the WCC tournament

"In every league I think you need to ascertain where exactly your teams are in regard to qualifying for at-larges and what really is to be gained from the league tournament," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told CBS Sports. "The leagues make money off them because of attendance, and there's certainly not going to be full attendance this year -- most of them aren't going to have anybody. So then it becomes, if there's no money to be made, then we need to look at: can we qualify? So-and-so needs a win. In our league, 'Does Saint Mary's need two more Quad 1 wins to clinch their at-large bid?'"