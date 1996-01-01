Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga should skip the WCC tournament

  1. Today, 06:53 AM #1
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,515

    Default Gonzaga should skip the WCC tournament

    I was listening to the CBS eye on college basketball discussion on 1/22 podcast and they discussed an article Norlander had wrote about conference tournaments. LINK

    Here's the Mark Few part of the article:

    "In every league I think you need to ascertain where exactly your teams are in regard to qualifying for at-larges and what really is to be gained from the league tournament," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told CBS Sports. "The leagues make money off them because of attendance, and there's certainly not going to be full attendance this year -- most of them aren't going to have anybody. So then it becomes, if there's no money to be made, then we need to look at: can we qualify? So-and-so needs a win. In our league, 'Does Saint Mary's need two more Quad 1 wins to clinch their at-large bid?'"
    There is hardly any benefit to Gonzaga to play the tournament. Playing the tournament could cause the program to contract the virus and have to go on pause for the NCAA tournament. I have been fearing that this season could fall apart if someone in the program gets the virus during the NCAA tournament.
    Bring back the OCC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:15 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,359

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gu03alum View Post
    I was listening to the CBS eye on college basketball discussion on 1/22 podcast and they discussed an article Norlander had wrote about conference tournaments. LINK

    Here's the Mark Few part of the article:



    There is hardly any benefit to Gonzaga to play the tournament. Playing the tournament could cause the program to contract the virus and have to go on pause for the NCAA tournament. I have been fearing that this season could fall apart if someone in the program gets the virus during the NCAA tournament.
    Maybe the NCAA should have built in a two-week buffer period after the conference tournaments end to alleviate this issue? Honestly though seems like there'd be a higher probability of contracting the virus while on campus when students are back (although I'm not sure what Gonzaga's state is right now).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:17 AM #3
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,515

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Maybe the NCAA should have built in a two-week buffer period after the conference tournaments end to alleviate this issue? Honestly though seems like there'd be a higher probability of contracting the virus while on campus when students are back (although I'm not sure what Gonzaga's state is right now).
    That would make a lot of sense.
    Bring back the OCC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules