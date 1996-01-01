Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: Mon - 01. 25. 21

  1. Today, 06:45 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,031

    Default Other Games: Mon - 01. 25. 21

    Woke up to 5 inches of snow (and still falling). . .good day for a book, a fire, and strong cups of coffee.

    2:00 - LMU @ Portland - WCCN

    4:00 - Syracuse @ Virginia - ESPN

    6:00
    Texas Tech @ West VA - ESPN
    Oklahoma St @ Iowa St - ESPN2
    Utah State @ UNLV - CBSSN

    8:00 - Arizona State @ Arizona - ESPN2


    #staysafe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:49 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,377

    Default

    As ever, thanks Reen. Even in SoCal we got weather: 50s, high winds, rainy. Stay safe, all.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules