Thread: Other Games: Mon - 01. 25. 21

Woke up to 5 inches of snow (and still falling). . .good day for a book, a fire, and strong cups of coffee.
2:00 - LMU @ Portland - WCCN
4:00 - Syracuse @ Virginia - ESPN
6:00
Texas Tech @ West VA - ESPN
Oklahoma St @ Iowa St - ESPN2
Utah State @ UNLV - CBSSN
8:00 - Arizona State @ Arizona - ESPN2
#staysafe
As ever, thanks Reen. Even in SoCal we got weather: 50s, high winds, rainy. Stay safe, all.
