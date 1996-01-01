Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: Sunday - 01. 24. 21

    Default Other Games: Sunday - 01. 24. 21

    Good day everyone. Light hoops schedule today as the NFL takes center stage via the conference championships

    9:00
    Davidson @ UMass - CBSSN
    Rutgers @ Indiana - BTN

    NOON Tampa Bay @ Green Bay - FOX

    1:00
    Utah @ Washington - ESPNU
    Nevada @ Wyoming - CBSSN

    3:00 - Notre Dame @ Miami - ACCN

    3:40 - Buffalo @ Kansas City - CBS

    7:00 - San Diego St @ Air Force - FS1

    #Staysafe
    Thanks Reno. Should also mention the Lady Zags take on Portland at 4 (stream on WCC network). Portland beat us in the WCC tournament last year so we have a score to settle.
