Thread: Other Games: Sunday - 01. 24. 21

Other Games: Sunday - 01. 24. 21
Good day everyone. Light hoops schedule today as the NFL takes center stage via the conference championships
9:00
Davidson @ UMass - CBSSN
Rutgers @ Indiana - BTN
NOON Tampa Bay @ Green Bay - FOX
1:00
Utah @ Washington - ESPNU
Nevada @ Wyoming - CBSSN
3:00 - Notre Dame @ Miami - ACCN
3:40 - Buffalo @ Kansas City - CBS
7:00 - San Diego St @ Air Force - FS1
#Staysafe
Thanks Reno. Should also mention the Lady Zags take on Portland at 4 (stream on WCC network). Portland beat us in the WCC tournament last year so we have a score to settle.
