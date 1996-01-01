Thread: Great job by the announcers

While I do agree with your assessment that tonight's performance by Heister-Dichau-Fox was much improved, let's also agree that it was a low, low bar to compare to. I welcome the effort they put forth tonight and hope it will continue on into the next local telecast. "A journey of a thousand miles begins with the 1st step". But beware the confounding "fork in the road". Still think there's a case to be made to remold the "tres amigos" into the "dos gringos".
"Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
Kurt Vonnegut