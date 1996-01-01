Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Great job by the announcers

  Yesterday, 11:59 PM
    Fonebone
    Great job by the announcers

    I was really curious to see if there would be a noticeable change tonight in the announcers after our fairly intense discussion recently about many of our (but certainly not everyones) great displeasure with them.

    About two minutes into the game my wife and I looked at each other and I said theyre totally different tonight and she said absolutely.

    My assumption is that they got feedback on their performance. I thought they did a really good job tonight. it was amazing how consistently constructive and informative they were. And they still had some fun at the and joking and such. But it was a dramatically different performance than what weve been used to in my opinion.

    Good for them for stepping up and good for the administration, KHQ, or whoever it was that pushed them in that direction

    Im curious what others think.


  Today, 12:25 AM
    ProVeeZag
    

    While I do agree with your assessment that tonight's performance by Heister-Dichau-Fox was much improved, let's also agree that it was a low, low bar to compare to. I welcome the effort they put forth tonight and hope it will continue on into the next local telecast. "A journey of a thousand miles begins with the 1st step". But beware the confounding "fork in the road". Still think there's a case to be made to remold the "tres amigos" into the "dos gringos".
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  Today, 12:56 AM
    krozman
    

    I think they eliminated everything I personally thought was terrible, and while they're not the best, I can easily say they took the criticism to heart and I was pleased by their work.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
