How did this woman get the job in the first place?One college basketball team is canceling their season and it has nothing to do with COVID-19.
The players on the NCAA Division I Detroit Mercy womens basketball team canceled the remainder of their season after accusing head coach AnnMarie Gilbert of abuse, the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.
A letter, signed by 14 players and their parents, was sent to Titans athletic director Robert Vowels Jr. that detailed a multitude of abusive incidents involving Gilbert.