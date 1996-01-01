Thread: Post game radio GU-Pacific

Hudson: Its all Gonzaga tonight 95-47. When it was 2-2, then it was 10-2 and 34-8 and then on and on and on, as GU knocks off Pacific for the 15th straight time. Bulldogs remain undefeated at 15-0, 6-0. Timme leads the way with 22, 6th time this season at 20 plus. Kispert 16, Ayayi 12 and Harris 11 off the bench. GU shoots just under 50% 31-63 for 49.2% and from three 12-26 @ 46.2%. Jenkins leads Pacific with 17. Bulldogs. took all of the suspense out of the game early. For Pacific it was just a tough start, they went 2-12 to start with 6 TO's. You just can't do that against GU. It was 26-5 when GU went on a 24-3 run. At that point you knew it was over early. GU was playing so well and Pacific was having such a tough time scoring you just don't want anyone to get hurt. GU with 25 points off the bench including Ben Gregg's first three. Gregg had a couple rebounds, looked good shooting the three and this is a kid who should be playing his senior year in high school. Morrison said the real work for Gregg will come this summer in individual work. This kid should be playing for the Oregon State championship with his friends right now. All this is bonus time for Gregg at GU. Harris got some nice work in tonight and contributed. GU wins rebounds 51-37 and finish with 19 assists. Suggs 9,11 and 8 tonight. Morrison noted it was a point of emphasis this past week to get the ball moving again, more passing after last week and I think you saw that tonight, he remarked.
Few: When you throw Andrew out there we have six guys that can really really pass, which is kind of what I expect. It (the passing) kind of got away from us a little bit last week. Timme's footwork kind of comes naturally he had a lot of time at guard before he got here, he came here with good footwork. He was really dialed in tonight. His ball screen coverage was great tonight. It'll be a different challenge at USD, I mean there is nothing in these gyms. You have to create your own energy and feed your competitive spirit. Few answers about what he expects on the next road trip: I think Pepp is a really really talented team, you saw what Kessler Edwards did the other night. I see they are giving BYU a challenge tonight. USD just has not played very many games.
Timme: I think that is a group we came in more focused. We didn't have our best week last week and I think we took that personally. Coach really got on us and we took that to heart.
Hudson and Morrison: Sometimes I think expectations get to be a bit much. I mean SMC slows the ball down they are well coached, they play us well and they always have a good scheme so when you beat a team by 14 that should be good. I mean we were down by 10 early in the game and won by 14. Some considered that a bad weekend, we're now 15-0, 6-0. That's it for this evening.