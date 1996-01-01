Thread: Pacific @ GU Post-Game Thoughts, Media, and More

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Pacific @ GU Post-Game Thoughts, Media, and More

    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Pacific @ GU Post-Game Thoughts, Media, and More

    While Suggs did his best to notch a triple-double, I thought Timme was the standout tonight. Nifty behind-the-back assist brought back memories of Karnowski.

    ESPN BOX SCORE: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401253738
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    RenoZag
    While Suggs did his best to notch a triple-double, I thought Timme was the standout tonight. Nifty behind-the-back assist brought back memories of Karnowski.
    I also liked Jalen's half court pass as he was falling out of bounds.
    tyra
    And I like that Harris gave us a peak at the future!
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    AP Wire Story (via ESPN) https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401253738

    Also includes a video interview with Kispert


    WRHUradio
    I think it's a hard game to judge on what kindve steps the team made forward, or what incremental conclusions to make.

    Pacific just got blown out 2 nights ago and when the score got to like a 10-15 point lead, they just started playing "AAU/lets just put up some numbers and get-out-of-here ball" with quick shots, seemingly no offensive sets or concepts. I know Stoudamire is coaching, but its like that old saying losing before the game begins, or like certain teams/programs start the game with 10pt leads because of the jersey they wear and how imposing it feels to the inferior opponent.

    Still don't think that the offensive flow/passing was as good as it was in December vs the High Major opponents.
    Is it familiarity of WCC teams vs GU's sets? Hours and Hours of video available now on GU compared to at that time? Perhaps a mix of both.

    Pacific went underneath every screen daring GU to hit a great percentage and I'm sure Few expects that High Majors in the NCAA Tournament are going to do this too except on Kispert. That's the offensive key to me for this team. If they shoot anything of a decent % like 35% from 3 vs those teams, its a real problem, then the backdoor cuts start to kill them. Otherwise, Pacific showed they will go under and under until its clear GU is on fire from 3, otherwise you swallow a 30% from 3 showing and maybe you can hang around in the game.

    I also think this team really needs a game to get hyped up about, partially due to no crowds on the road and at home, but as we've seen so many times over the year's how just going through the motions when you're going to win by 40 doesnt help teams much in the bigger picture. I think ALMOST all GU teams though did NOT allow those WCC blowouts over the years to negatively affect them. But this team? They are a step above those teams in talent, and the WCC is a step below, the gap has never been this large between GU and the 2nd tier BYU/St.Mary's/Pepperdine and the 3rd tier. It is a challenge. Fortunately Kispert made the point in an interview about how having the 2nd team be of such quality does seem to minimize that.
