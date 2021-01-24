Thread: Game Thread: UOP @ GU - 01.23.21

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Game Thread: UOP @ GU - 01.23.21

    Game Thread: UOP @ GU - 01.23.21

    Tip: 10:00 PM Eastern, 7:00 PM Pacific

    TV: Root Sports NW
    Video stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/pacific-at-gonzaga-4/
    Audio stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=69
    Live stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
    Go Zags!!!
    Video stream blacked out in san diego. grrr.
    I use a vpn out of Los Angeles, blacked out. Switched it to Atlanta, no more geo restriction screen. Fingers crossed it actually works at game time.
    Quote Originally Posted by john montana View Post
    I use a vpn out of Los Angeles, blacked out. Switched it to Atlanta, no more geo restriction screen. Fingers crossed it actually works at game time.
    good on you montana - hope it works for you. I'll be listening to huddy and mo instead. hoping for some good insight in this game thread from some who are watching. though tom and adam will likely do a good job describing.
    Quote Originally Posted by john montana View Post
    I use a vpn out of Los Angeles, blacked out. Switched it to Atlanta, no more geo restriction screen. Fingers crossed it actually works at game time.
    The worst part is that I dont know if my stream works until the actual broadcast starts.


