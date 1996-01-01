-
Portland Pilot Preview
Well, instead of having a game with BYU we get game #2 against Portland.
First, give all the credit in the world to the WCC, Portland and Gonzaga for making this happen. Season is running out and the time to make up games is quickly evaporating. For the WCC, Zags and Pilots to make this happen on short notice and freeing up a week in February to be free to possibly make up some of those games we missed is a win-win all around. Great job by all involved.
Portland has a good group of players but the Pilots go depending on how Andrews and Fowler go. Keep them in check and the odds of you winning go up significantly. The things the Lady Zags need to accomplish tomorrow include the following:
OFFENSE:
1. Value the Ball - Last two games Zags have been a little sloppy with the ball. Portland will make you pay if you turn the ball over.
2. Give me 4 solid quarters. Last two games, Gonzaga has come out a little flat in the 3rd quarter. Need to rev up that halftime speech CLF.
3. Last game we dominated in the paint. If they give us the paint, pound them in the paint.
4. Keep the shooting percentages right around average or a little better. If we score 65+ points, with our defense, odds are pretty good we win.
DEFENSE:
1. Keep the Pilots out of the key. Portland loves their lay-ups, make them shoot jumpers and they are not near as effective.
2. Dominate the boards, just like last time. Portland loves their second chance points, let's make sure we limit the 2nd chance points.
3. Hands in the face around the perimeter. Nobody likes to shoot 3s over the outstretched arms of a defender. No open 3s tomorrow.
4. Keep out of foul trouble. JW, LW and JT have occasionally had issues with having to spend time on the bench. No cheap fouls.
5. Do not lose track of Meek (coaches daughter). She can kill you from long range.
6. Give me 4 high effort, lock-down quarters. Feel free to use MK (if available) and YE liberally to keep up the intensity. If Portland wins, they would only be down 1 game in the loss column having split the season series. Portland has lots to play for if they want to stay in contention for the WCC championship.
Big game in the standings. If the Zags beat Portland, Gonzaga will be up 3 in the loss column and will have the tie breaker.
2nd go around in conference is always more difficult than the first game. CLF needs to be prepared to make in-game changes as necessary.
Zag Up Ladies,
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules