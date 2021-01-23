-
Other Games: Saturday - 01. 23. 21
It's a big Vegas style buffet of games today
College Game Day - 8:00 - ESPN / ESPNU
9:00
#23 UConn @ #11 Creighton - FOX
#8 Houston @ Temple - CBS
#9 Kansas @ Oklahoma - ESPN
Auburn at So. Caro - ESPN2
Arkansas @ Vandy - SECN
#16 VA Tech @ Syracuse - ACCN / ROOT / MASN
11:00
#2 Baylor @ Oklahoma St - CBS
NC St @ UNC - ESPN
Florida @ GA - ESPN2
MD @ #17 MINN - BTN
11:30
Providence @ #3 Villanova - FOX
#20 Clemson @ FL State - ABC
1:00
#15 Ohio State @ #10 WISC - CBS
Duke @ L'Ville - ESPN
#14 W. VA @ Kan St - ESPN2
Utah Vly @ St. John's - FS1
2:00: #24 UCLA @ Stanford - FOX
3:00
LSU @ KY - ESPN
DePaul @ Marquette - FS1
Miss St @ #18 Alabama - SECN
4:00
NW @ Penn St - BTN
SMC @ USF - CBSSN
SCU @ LMU - WCCN / ROOT
5:00
Colorado @ WA State - ESPN2
GA Tech @ #13 Virginia - ACCN
USC @ CAL - PACN
5:30 #19 Missouri @ #6 Tenn - SECN
6:00 USD @ Portland - WCCN / NBCS-NW
7:00
PEPP @ BYU - ESPN2
PAC @ GONZ - ROOT / KHQ / WCCN / NBCS - CA
Full Slate of TV, Streaming Games: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...9#.YAxDesVKi8g
List of Cancelled / PPD Games: https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba.../ALL/20210123/
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules