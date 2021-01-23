It's a big Vegas style buffet of games today

College Game Day - 8:00 - ESPN / ESPNU

9:00

#23 UConn @ #11 Creighton - FOX
#8 Houston @ Temple - CBS
#9 Kansas @ Oklahoma - ESPN
Auburn at So. Caro - ESPN2
Arkansas @ Vandy - SECN
#16 VA Tech @ Syracuse - ACCN / ROOT / MASN

11:00

#2 Baylor @ Oklahoma St - CBS
NC St @ UNC - ESPN
Florida @ GA - ESPN2
MD @ #17 MINN - BTN

11:30

Providence @ #3 Villanova - FOX
#20 Clemson @ FL State - ABC

1:00

#15 Ohio State @ #10 WISC - CBS
Duke @ L'Ville - ESPN
#14 W. VA @ Kan St - ESPN2
Utah Vly @ St. John's - FS1

2:00: #24 UCLA @ Stanford - FOX

3:00

LSU @ KY - ESPN
DePaul @ Marquette - FS1
Miss St @ #18 Alabama - SECN

4:00

NW @ Penn St - BTN
SMC @ USF - CBSSN
SCU @ LMU - WCCN / ROOT

5:00

Colorado @ WA State - ESPN2
GA Tech @ #13 Virginia - ACCN
USC @ CAL - PACN

5:30 #19 Missouri @ #6 Tenn - SECN

6:00 USD @ Portland - WCCN / NBCS-NW

7:00

PEPP @ BYU - ESPN2
PAC @ GONZ - ROOT / KHQ / WCCN / NBCS - CA

Full Slate of TV, Streaming Games: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...9#.YAxDesVKi8g

List of Cancelled / PPD Games: https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba.../ALL/20210123/