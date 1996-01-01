It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Pacific
Hello. Good morning everyone. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. I'm over in Michigan, just 10 miles from South Bend, taking care of my brother who is dying. It's 8:30 here and just 5:30 back in Washington State. Weird. I'm still adjusting to the time differences, as well as many other
No matter what, there is nothing like Game Day for me, and there never will be as long as I am alive. I love the Zags as you all know; so matter what happens today it's going to be a good day. The best day of the week. I just love this team, and it brings so much happiness to my day to know there is a game ahead of us. And then I will hopefully be able to watch the game.. I'm still trying to figure all this streaming out. It's really new to me. And it's not all that easy learning new things at this age. I was able to watch the last game, but have already forgotten how I was able to do it. hahaha weird hugh? I didn't bring much Zag gear with me. That's a long story; so I won't tell it. I just have my Zag cap. But I'll certainly be wearing it. It should be a really fun game to watch, as we have so many talented players. It'll be interesting to see the adjustments they've made since the last game. For me that's the fun part. Even though it won't be a close game, there WILL BE interesting and fun things to see. I always get enjoyment out of most games I see (accept for those that we lose). There is never any pleasure at all in losing. Have a great day all you Zag fans. Zag Nation rocks.
Go Zags1
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!