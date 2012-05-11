Baseball Releases 2021 Schedule

 Gonzaga baseball Head Coach Mark Machtolf released the squad's 2021 schedule Friday in a much-anticipated return to the field as the Bulldogs' 2020 season ended abruptly in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The nonconference slate is highlighted by three games against 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier, first a single-game on Feb. 21 followed by a two-game road series April 5-6 in Corvallis, Ore. Big 12 opponentsandwill offer back-to-back series against preseason Top-10 opponents for the Zags in mid-March, with the Red Raiders ranked third in the country and TCU ranked 10th., which the Zags are set to face in a single game on March 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif., are also ranked in the preseason Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 11.that posted a 6-10 mark through the first 16 games of the season before the remaining schedule was cancelled due to the coronavirus. The returning group includes 2019 WCC Second Team infielderand 2019 WCC Honorable Mention selectionsand. Left-handeralso returns after being named to the WCC All-Freshman team following the 2019 season., and will faceandtwice from Feb. 19-22. Gonzaga continues play on the road the following weekend as it travels to Dallas, Texas, for a four-game series atFeb. 25-28.In March, Gonzaga will open WCC play in a three-game series againstin Spokane March 3-5 before traveling to Texas to take onMarch 9-10 followed by a three-game series in Fort Worth against, March 12-14. The Bulldogs continue play on the road atMarch 19-21 before returning home for a single mid-week game againston March 23. The Zags close the month on the road with a three-game series at(March 26-28) with a single game aton March 29.Gonzaga's schedule is packed in April, starting with a home series against(April 1-3) followed by a two-game series at(April 4-5). The Bulldogs return home for a three-game swing against(April 9-11) before hitting the road for five games: at(April 13), at(April 16-18) and at(April 20).The remainder of GU's schedule features home series againstandwith a single game againston April 27. Gonzaga concludes the regular season on the road at(May 11-12) and at(May 14-16).Currently, no fans are allowed to attend any of Gonzaga's home contests; Gonzaga will continue to work with the Spokane Regional Health District for guidance on home attendance.For up-to-date game information, visit