Baseball Releases 2021 Schedule
SPOKANE, Wash.
Gonzaga baseball Head Coach Mark Machtolf released the squad's 2021 schedule Friday in a much-anticipated return to the field as the Bulldogs' 2020 season ended abruptly in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 slate includes 12 games against 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and six games against 2021 preseason Top 25 programs.
The nonconference slate is highlighted by three games against 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier Oregon State
, first a single-game on Feb. 21 followed by a two-game road series April 5-6 in Corvallis, Ore. Big 12 opponents Texas Tech
and TCU
will offer back-to-back series against preseason Top-10 opponents for the Zags in mid-March, with the Red Raiders ranked third in the country and TCU ranked 10th. UCSB
, which the Zags are set to face in a single game on March 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif., are also ranked in the preseason Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 11.
"We are very excited to get this 2021 season going," Machtolf said. "Obviously, we are like everyone in the country in regards that we just want to get back competing after losing our 2020 season. Our schedule specifically, gives us a great opportunity to go compete on the national stage right away. We are ready for the challenge, and think it will get us prepped to play a very competitive WCC league schedule."
GU returns 26 roster players from the 2020 campaign
that posted a 6-10 mark through the first 16 games of the season before the remaining schedule was cancelled due to the coronavirus. The returning group includes 2019 WCC Second Team infielder Ernie Yake
and 2019 WCC Honorable Mention selections Guthrie Morrison
and Brett Harris
. Left-hander Mason Wells
also returns after being named to the WCC All-Freshman team following the 2019 season.
For the fifth-straight season, the Zags open the season in Surprise, Ariz.
, and will face New Mexico
, Oregon State
and Kansas State
twice from Feb. 19-22. Gonzaga continues play on the road the following weekend as it travels to Dallas, Texas, for a four-game series at Dallas Baptist
Feb. 25-28.
In March, Gonzaga will open WCC play in a three-game series against Portland
in Spokane March 3-5 before traveling to Texas to take on Texas Tech
March 9-10 followed by a three-game series in Fort Worth against TCU
, March 12-14. The Bulldogs continue play on the road at Santa Clara
March 19-21 before returning home for a single mid-week game against Washington
on March 23. The Zags close the month on the road with a three-game series at Loyola Marymount
(March 26-28) with a single game at UCSB
on March 29.
Gonzaga's schedule is packed in April, starting with a home series against Pacific
(April 1-3) followed by a two-game series at Oregon State
(April 4-5). The Bulldogs return home for a three-game swing against Saint Mary's
(April 9-11) before hitting the road for five games: at Washington State
(April 13), at Pepperdine
(April 16-18) and at Washington
(April 20).
The remainder of GU's schedule features home series against BYU
, San Diego
and Seattle
with a single game against Washington State
on April 27. Gonzaga concludes the regular season on the road at Oregon
(May 11-12) and at Portland
(May 14-16).
Gonzaga was favored to win the WCC a season ago and looks to pursue the WCC Regular-Season and Tournament titles once more.
Currently, no fans are allowed to attend any of Gonzaga's home contests; Gonzaga will continue to work with the Spokane Regional Health District for guidance on home attendance.
For up-to-date game information, visit GoZags.com
.