-
Hank Aaron RIP
Hank died at 86 today. One of my all-time favorite athletes. He was not a huge man, but had incredibly strong wrists and huge forearms. He hit very few long home runs. The amount of death threats he got when chasing Ruth's record is sickening to think about. I actually met Dodger pitcher Al Downing, who surrenderd #715.
https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/...-aaron-dies-86
