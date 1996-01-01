Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games - Fri - 01. 22. 21

    Default Other Games - Fri - 01. 22. 21

    Tons of games today on ESPN+ and ESPN3, not much on the telly

    http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...9#.YAr0WMVKi8g

    4:00 # 7 Michigan @ Purdue - FS1

    6:00

    San Diego St @ Air Force - FS1
    Fresno St @ Bosie St - CBSSN

    TGIF etcetera. . .#staysafe
    I predict Michigan will suffer their second loss of the season.
