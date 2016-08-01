Thread: CBS Sports article on season

Results 1 to 25 of 25

CBS Sports article on season

    ZionZag
    CBS Sports article on season

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ason-shutdown/
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Just what I needed to read first thing in the morning...

    I doubt it is canceled. There has been a sea change. Bastions of liberal thought like Chicago, Washington D.C. and New York are talking about opening up indoor dining and such. Hydroxychloroquine is in the treatment pathway now, they are realizing the shortcomings of PCR testing and will reduce the amount of positive infections that are reported by changed protocols, the 100 days of masks wearing is shown by the actions of Biden and the comments of his press secretary to be symbolic, and the vaccine is rolling out.

    Biologically male persons playing on the women's team is all but guaranteed now, though.
    DZ
    Default

    Re-title your thread.

    And this is what would cancel the season:

    With vaccinations still not happening at a satisfactory pace and with coronavirus cases still at unsettlingly high rates nationally, the issue is compounded by a second facet, which coaches and commissioners said could be just as threatening: everyday students across the country have returned to college campuses. This has administrators gripping.

    "There has been concern, there is concern and will be concern going forward," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "The virus has been really unpredictable. It's been hard for us to manage as a country, it's hard for our level, both from getting students back to classes and getting into school, and for basketball teams to travel around and get games in. Everything I've tried to guess and plan out about the virus hasn't worked.
    Jan.20th set a record for highest daily deaths 4,174

    Big decisions will have to be made, and depending on the severity of the coronavirus situation at the end of February, how many leagues will feel comfortable bringing their teams together for league tournaments?

    And you forgot to include this:

    It's still considered more likely than not that the season continues apace, but no one really knows. In speaking with commissioners and athletic directors, I do get the sense that if an in-season halt did occur and it were substantial enough, the NCAA is prepared to push back the NCAA Tournament into April or May if possible. It can't afford to lose it, and would look to play it in any way and at any time in the spring before not playing it at all. Not having an NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year would be ruinous for college athletics as we know it.

    That last paragraph is the summary. It would seem awfully important to include given such an incendiary title.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
    Default

    What a dumb thread title; a more apt version might be "A totally bungled response to the covid pandemic by the previous administration could cancel the rest of the season due to massive outbreaks"
    Default

    In before the thread is locked!
    Zagceo
    Default

    Not having an NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year would be ruinous for college athletics as we know it.
    ......
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Meanwhile.......

    The NFL completed a plan, in consultation with public health authorities, to have approximately 22,000 fans attend next month’s Super Bowl in Tampa, including 14,500 ticket buyers and about 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be invited as guests of the league. The league developed its plan, officials said, by combining its regular season approach in those stadiums with fans — utilizing a seating capacity of just above 20 percent for non-vaccinated fans — with its effort to honor front-line health care workers and promote coronavirus vaccination efforts nationwide.
    MickMick
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    What a dumb thread title; a more apt version might be "A totally bungled response to the covid pandemic by the previous administration could cancel the rest of the season due to massive outbreaks"




    The pandemic exists. We have to start with a basic set of facts that everyone can agree upon and I doubt we can get to that point. The people that might cast this upon our newly elected President are the same people that have difficulty accepting reality.
    I miss Mike Hart
    willandi
    Default

    While I don't consider the players, coaches, staff and officials (along with all the behind the scenes workers) to be front line health care workers, the athletics are a very important psychological event for many Americans. Keeping them going is also critical to the economy.

    I would get the people involved vaccinated so as to make the effort going forward safer.

    I also would stipulate that better mask wearing needs to be done on the sidelines by coaches, players and staff.
    It's not funny.
    Zagceo
    Fast changing information

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post

    hmmmmmmm.......I wonder what changed between 01/19/21 and 01/21/21? To what do we owe this miraculous news?
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by spike_jr View Post
    hmmmmmmm.......I wonder what changed between 01/19/21 and 01/21/21? To what do we owe this miraculous news?
    Fauci turned on a dime.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Meanwhile.......

    The NFL completed a plan, in consultation with public health authorities, to have approximately 22,000 fans attend next month’s Super Bowl in Tampa, including 14,500 ticket buyers and about 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be invited as guests of the league. The league developed its plan, officials said, by combining its regular season approach in those stadiums with fans — utilizing a seating capacity of just above 20 percent for non-vaccinated fans — with its effort to honor front-line health care workers and promote coronavirus vaccination efforts nationwide.
    Not much different than the game in Fort Worth on 12/26. Dickies Arena personnel did a great job!
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by spike_jr View Post
    hmmmmmmm.......I wonder what changed between 01/19/21 and 01/21/21? To what do we owe this miraculous news?
    It's like the weather in Texas: if you don't like it, just wait 30 minutes, it's bound to change.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick View Post


    The pandemic exists. We have to start with a basic set of facts that everyone can agree upon and I doubt we can get to that point. The people that might cast this upon our newly elected President are the same people that have difficulty accepting reality.
    Mods, that should be an ender.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    What a dumb thread title; a more apt version might be "A totally bungled response to the covid pandemic by the previous administration could cancel the rest of the season due to massive outbreaks"
    +81,000,000
    Default

    Two days into the new administration and the tin-foil hat crowd is out trying to put Biden in a bad light, apparently the calls for unity wasn't sincere. No where in that article is there a comment from the president or his administration, there is just some absolutely unfounded conjecture. If the previous administration had taken the pandemic seriously, we'd be attending games by now.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by wiszag View Post
    Two days into the new administration and the tin-foil hat crowd is out trying to put Biden in a bad light, apparently the calls for unity wasn't sincere. No where in that article is there a comment from the president or his administration, there is just some absolutely unfounded conjecture. If the previous administration had taken the pandemic seriously, we'd be attending games by now.
    What about the governors' role in all this? Why is it that no fans are allowed in Washington, but fans were allowed in Texas on 12/26? I'm not giving the previous administration a pass, but to put all of the blame on their shoulders is intellectual laziness at its finest.
    tummydoc
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Not much different than the game in Fort Worth on 12/26. Dickies Arena personnel did a great job!
    By allowing nonmasked players and fans to mingle??? SMH
    MickMick
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    Way to represent with that MAGA er I mean ZAGA Avatar.

    A fine Ambassador for Gonzaga University.

    I'm with the Texas fan. Delete the thread and the God awful title with it.

    How many recruits have we chased away? Just because we can't let go of a failed Presidency? How many families of top recruits are getting the gist of this FOX cultism?
    I miss Mike Hart
    willandi
    Default

    Rather than assigning blame, we should be asking ourselves 'What do we, as individuals, need to do to keep this season going forward?'

    There will be the temptation to believe that we can do nothing to help the season, but every action we take causes ripples somewhere. How can we, as individual, cut down on the bad ripples (with a small 'r'. I cut down on Ripple [with a capital 'R' when I left college])?
    It's not funny.
    MickMick
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Rather than assigning blame, we should be asking ourselves 'What do we, as individuals, need to do to keep this season going forward?'

    There will be the temptation to believe that we can do nothing to help the season, but every action we take causes ripples somewhere. How can we, as individual, cut down on the bad ripples (with a small 'r'. I cut down on Ripple [with a capital 'R' when I left college])?
    Sorry. I'm not doing the "Both Sides" bull $%^& anymore. Time for real Patriots (you know, the ones that support Democracy) to call it out.
    I miss Mike Hart
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tummydoc View Post
    By allowing nonmasked players and fans to mingle??? SMH
    The only time maskes came down was for the time it took for a couple of pictures...no different than what the President and his family did on Wednesday night at the Lincoln Memorial.

    I'd also like to point out that not one positive test has been reported since the game on 12/26. Entrance to the meet and greet area was controlled by arena personnel. There was an abundance of caution on display...no Rudy Goberts were in attendance.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick View Post
    Sorry. I'm not doing the "Both Sides" bull $%^& anymore. Time for real Patriots (you know, the ones that support Democracy) to call it out.
    Seems like your idea of "unity" applies to those whom you agree with...

    So who are the "real Patriots?"
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Everybody wear your mask, keep your distance, get vaccinated. We are going to have basketball.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
