Thread: CBS Sports article on season

With vaccinations still not happening at a satisfactory pace and with coronavirus cases still at unsettlingly high rates nationally, the issue is compounded by a second facet, which coaches and commissioners said could be just as threatening: everyday students across the country have returned to college campuses. This has administrators gripping."There has been concern, there is concern and will be concern going forward," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "The virus has been really unpredictable. It's been hard for us to manage as a country, it's hard for our level, both from getting students back to classes and getting into school, and for basketball teams to travel around and get games in. Everything I've tried to guess and plan out about the virus hasn't worked.