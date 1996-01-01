Thread: BIDEN COULD CANCEL REST OF SEASON

Re-title your thread.
And this is what would cancel the season:
Jan.20th set a record for highest daily deaths 4,174
With vaccinations still not happening at a satisfactory pace and with coronavirus cases still at unsettlingly high rates nationally, the issue is compounded by a second facet, which coaches and commissioners said could be just as threatening: everyday students across the country have returned to college campuses. This has administrators gripping.
"There has been concern, there is concern and will be concern going forward," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "The virus has been really unpredictable. It's been hard for us to manage as a country, it's hard for our level, both from getting students back to classes and getting into school, and for basketball teams to travel around and get games in. Everything I've tried to guess and plan out about the virus hasn't worked.
Big decisions will have to be made, and depending on the severity of the coronavirus situation at the end of February, how many leagues will feel comfortable bringing their teams together for league tournaments?
And you forgot to include this:
It's still considered more likely than not that the season continues apace, but no one really knows.
In speaking with commissioners and athletic directors, I do get the sense that if an in-season halt did occur and it were substantial enough, the NCAA is prepared to push back the NCAA Tournament into April or May if possible. It can't afford to lose it, and would look to play it in any way and at any time in the spring before not playing it at all
. Not having an NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year would be ruinous for college athletics as we know it.
That last paragraph is the summary. It would seem awfully important to include given such an incendiary title.
