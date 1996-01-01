Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: BIDEN COULD CANCEL REST OF SEASON

  1. Today, 05:41 AM #1
    ZionZag
    ZionZag is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    SLC
    Posts
    362

    Default BIDEN COULD CANCEL REST OF SEASON

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ason-shutdown/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:53 AM #2
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,168

    Default

    Just what I needed to read first thing in the morning...

    I doubt it is canceled. There has been a sea change. Bastions of liberal thought like Chicago, Washington D.C. and New York are talking about opening up indoor dining and such. Hydroxychloroquine is in the treatment pathway now, they are realizing the shortcomings of PCR testing and will reduce the amount of positive infections that are reported by changed protocols, the 100 days of masks wearing is shown by the actions of Biden and the comments of his press secretary to be symbolic, and the vaccine is rolling out.

    Biologically male persons playing on the women's team is all but guaranteed now, though.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:58 AM #3
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    DZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,544

    Default

    Re-title your thread.

    And this is what would cancel the season:

    With vaccinations still not happening at a satisfactory pace and with coronavirus cases still at unsettlingly high rates nationally, the issue is compounded by a second facet, which coaches and commissioners said could be just as threatening: everyday students across the country have returned to college campuses. This has administrators gripping.

    "There has been concern, there is concern and will be concern going forward," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "The virus has been really unpredictable. It's been hard for us to manage as a country, it's hard for our level, both from getting students back to classes and getting into school, and for basketball teams to travel around and get games in. Everything I've tried to guess and plan out about the virus hasn't worked.
    Jan.20th set a record for highest daily deaths 4,174

    Big decisions will have to be made, and depending on the severity of the coronavirus situation at the end of February, how many leagues will feel comfortable bringing their teams together for league tournaments?

    And you forgot to include this:

    It's still considered more likely than not that the season continues apace, but no one really knows. In speaking with commissioners and athletic directors, I do get the sense that if an in-season halt did occur and it were substantial enough, the NCAA is prepared to push back the NCAA Tournament into April or May if possible. It can't afford to lose it, and would look to play it in any way and at any time in the spring before not playing it at all. Not having an NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year would be ruinous for college athletics as we know it.

    That last paragraph is the summary. It would seem awfully important to include given such an incendiary title.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:18 AM #4
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,358

    Default

    What a dumb thread title; a more apt version might be "A totally bungled response to the covid pandemic by the previous administration could cancel the rest of the season due to massive outbreaks"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules