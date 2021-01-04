Thread: BYU Cougar Preview

-
BYU Cougar Preview
For those who want to get a look at what the Lady Zags will face on Saturday, the BYU Cougars will face Portland at 5:00 PM tomorrow (Thursday). The game will be live streamed on the WCCSports network.
This is not the BYU team that we are accustomed to seeing. They start 3 guards, 1 forward and 1 center and believe it or not, Sara Hamson is actually part of the offense. While the traditional 4 guard offense may still be used, the Cougar offense now looks a lot like Gonzaga's offense with maybe a little less High-Low action.
Both teams need this game as BYU is one game behind the Zags (having lost to San Diego) in the loss column and Portland is 2.5 games the Zags overall. Another loss by the Pilots and it may take them out of championship contention. Another loss by the Cougars and they will either need to sweep the Zags or get some help from somebody else. Two loses in the PNW this week could take the Cougars out of title contention.
Keep in mind that San Diego still only has one loss in conference play but they have only played 3 games (2-1) with both games this week having been canceled adding to their cancelation total. USDs lone loss was to Santa Clara 51-49 at home in the Jenny Craig pavilion. The Toreros have only played 8 games so far this year (5-3) with their last game on January 4, 2021, the win against BYU. USDs three losses came to San Diego State, Arizona State of the aforementioned Santa Clara.
Let's watch tomorrows game and game plan for Saturday.
Go Pilots,
ZagDad
BYUs guards have killed us from beyond the 3 arc. Portland killed us with dribble penetration. Choose your poison, but I fear the hot 3 hand most.
