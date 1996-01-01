Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Other Games: Wed - 01. 20. 21

    RenoZag
    Other Games: Wed - 01. 20. 21

    4:00

    Kentucky @ Georgia - SECN
    Providence @ Creighton - FS1
    Wake Forest @ North Carolina - ACCN

    5:00 Northwestern @ Wisconsin - BTN

    6:00

    Colorado @ Washington - ESPN2
    Fresno State @ Boise State - FS1
    Auburn @ Arkansas - SECN

    #staysafe
    ZagNative
    Thank you so much for doing this every day, RenoZag!
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    LongIslandZagFan
    OK... my guesses on these:

    UGA
    Creighton
    UNC
    Wiscy
    Colorado
    Boise State
    Arkansas
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
