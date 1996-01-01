Thread: Ok State walk-on Dee Mitchell surprised with scholarship while working his shift

Great story!
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ft-at-walmart/
Mods, feel free to move at your pleasure.Oklahoma State's Dee Williams came close to leaving college basketball because his mom lost her job. Now he's on scholarship.
Great story!
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ft-at-walmart/
Mods, feel free to move at your pleasure.Oklahoma State's Dee Williams came close to leaving college basketball because his mom lost her job. Now he's on scholarship.
Absolutely a great story, well done OK State!