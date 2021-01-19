Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: NCAA announces March Madness preliminary round dates

    Zagdawg
    Default NCAA announces March Madness preliminary round dates

    "INDIANAPOLIS  The NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Championship will tip off with a quartet of First Four games Thursday, March 18, setting a stage for a March Madness unlike any other in the 82 years of the event."

    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ry-round-dates
    Zags11
    Default

    Yea good looks. Friday/sat is 1st round which is weird.
    Love the zags for life
