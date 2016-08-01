Thread: Zags Destination This Season

View Poll Results: Where will Zags finish this year?

    1) National Championship
    2) National runner up
    3} Final Four
    4) Elite 8


    For you, ZagsGoZags
    1) National Championship
    2) National runner up
    3} Final Four
    4) Elite 8


    For you, ZagsGoZags
    Zags all the way!!!
    No Excuses, it's time to raise a National Championship Banner.
    Voted for Champions because that is this team’s attainable goal and would love seeing Kispert be the senior who leads Zags to their first Natty!
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    The only team that can truly beat Gonzaga this year is Gonzaga. They clearly have the ability to beat every team in the nation right now. If they loose focus, they can loose. Mark Few, according to his nature, has loaded the dice for the crap shoot that is the NCAA tournament.

    I think having no fans is gonna also be in our favor, underdogs always motivate neutral crowds and there are a lot of school fan bases that are predisposed to be GU haters. We won’t have to face that now.

    I think things are aligned in our favor, just have to stay focused.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
